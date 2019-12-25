Pupils exercise amid ocean of clouds

VnExpress International
By Duong Tam   December 25, 2019 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Students in winter uniform conduct group exercises in a schoolyard surrounded by a heavenly landscape of white clouds. Photo courtesy of Trieu Tu.

Footage of Ha Giang students exercising amid the spectacle of nature draws attention.

Students in winter uniform conduct group exercises to up-beat music on Monday morning in the schoolyard of Xin Man Secondary and High School surrounded by a heavenly landscape of white clouds, blue sky and mountain peaks.

Literature teacher Trieu Thi Tu’s photos and videos of the event raked in over 10,000 likes in the first 30 minutes after posted online.

Many expressed a desire to experience the views for themselves, while others compared the abundant fresh air to the polluted conditions in metropolitan areas.

"I did not expect the footage would receive so much attention," Tu explained, adding she had merely meant to share her daily life with friends.

Xin Man Secondary and High School lies at the heart of Xin Man Commune, northern Ha Giang Province, about 2,000 m above sea level, with a zigzag valley path.

"Recent temperatures remained at 0 degrees Celsius. This morning, it was a sunny 15 degrees Celsius and probably the cloudiest day since the beginning of this school year." 

Despite working here for three years, the 33-year-old teacher is still impressed when vast clouds surround the school. 

The school hosts near 300 students. Mid-day exercises last about 15-minute and are attended by all middle and high school students.

