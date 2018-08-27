French flight squadron visits Vietnam first time for military mission

The visit is part of the long-range operational mission PEGASE (Projection d'un dispositif aérien d'EnverGure en Asie du Sud-Est) in Asia-Pacific for the squadron, after it has finished its Pitch Black 2018 military exercise in Australia from July 27 to August 17, according to the French Embassy in Vietnam.

The squadron includes three Rafale fighter aircrafts, one A400M plane, one C-135 plane and one A310 plane. This is the first time that the French squadron has come to Vietnam, which coincided with the 45th anniversary of the two countries’ establishment of diplomatic ties, and the fifth anniversary of the two countries’ establishment of strategic partnership.

The PEGASE mission is intended to increase France’s presence in the region, as well as deepening ties between France and its regional partners. 100 personnel were dispatched for this mission, heralded by General Patrick Charaix, commander of France’s Strategic Air Forces Command.

Vietnam isn’t the squadron’s only destination this time. Other destinations are Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and India.