embezzlement
Vietnam's runaway oil exec appeals second life sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh claimed he did not commit embezzlement as convicted by the Hanoi court last month.
Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues
Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
Runaway bigwig's second trial suspended pending verification in Vietnam
Prosecutors have asked for more time to look into one of the companies Trinh Xuan Thanh was involved with.
January 28, 2018 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s runaway bigwig stands second trial for embezzlement
The hearing comes just two days after Trinh Xuan Thanh was sentenced to life for causing million-dollar losses at PetroVietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Vietnam's runaway energy bigwig faces 2nd death sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh allegedly agreed to undersell shares at PVP Land's project and accepted the buyer's $617,000 'gift' in return.
December 29, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Lotte Group Founder arrested: rags to riches to prison term
Lotte group founder was convicted of embezzlement and breach of duty Friday and sentenced to four years in prison.
December 22, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Former Hanoi official could face death for embezzlement
The agriculture official is accused of pocketing over $660,000 from a state-owned firm he headed years ago.
December 03, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
School leaders arrested for stealing 6 tons of rice from poor students in northern Vietnam
The principal and vice principal allegedly sold the rice and pocketed the money.
November 22, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam scraps life sentence for bribery, property embezzlement
The crimes will be punishable by up to 20 years in jail when the new law takes effect in 2018.
October 26, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banking tycoon appeals life sentence following massive graft trial
Ha Van Tham asked the court to reconsider the embezzlement charges he has been convicted of.
October 18, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
‘I am sorry for implicating you in this’: Vietnamese banking tycoon addresses employees as graft trial nears end
The judges will take a five-day break to decide the fates of the 51 bankers and businesspeople caught up in the scandal.
September 25, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Energy giant execs arrested as Vietnam continues probe into massive bank fraud
They are accused of causing losses of $35.2 million at PetroVietnam by throwing money into a troubled bank.
September 01, 2017 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam upholds death sentences against shipping execs in major corruption case
But without a major overhaul of the country's public sector, stern sentencing may be only cosmetic, analysts say.
August 19, 2017 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Former shipping firm execs to appeal death sentences in $12 million Vietnam fraud case
Hanoi's appeals court will be reopening the infamous Vinashinlines scandal this week.
August 14, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
3 execs charged for embezzling $12 mln in Vietnam's decade-old shipping scandal
The troubled Vinashin and its units continue to haunt Vietnam years after the serious corruption case was uncovered.
October 25, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7