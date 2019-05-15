VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Former CEOs of state-owned firms arrested for embezzlement

By Quoc Thang, Pham Duy   May 15, 2019 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
Former CEOs of state-owned firms arrested for embezzlement
Te Tri Dung, former CEO of Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company, attends a meeting in HCMC in 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa

Two former CEOs of state-owned firms have been arrested following a seven-month investigation by HCMC authorities.

On Tuesday night, Te Tri Dung, former CEO of Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company (IPC), was arrested by HCMC police for "embezzlement" and "violations of regulations on the management and use of state-owned property that led to losses or wastefulness."

The same evening, Ho Thi Thanh Phuc, CEO of IPC-owned South Saigon Development Corporation (Sadeco) was also arrested for the same charges.

Prior to the arrest, Dung had been suspended from his post pending the investigation. He was directly involved in the selling of IPC’s shares in Sadeco at cheap prices in 2017, causing a loss of VND153 billion ($6.5 million) to the city budget.

IPC only used part of the building which it was assigned and illegally rented out office space to 81 companies, earning more than VND295 billion ($12.6 million) in rent over seven years. Despite the profit, the company signed up for a bank loan on which interest of more than VND8 billion ($341,720) had to be paid.

The investigation also showed that IPC had organized overseas trips for its managers which were not approved by HCMC government. Several spent more time abroad than needed, causing the city to lose another VND1.3 billion ($55,543).

IPC was established by the HCM City People's Committee in 1993 to work on construction and infrastructure investment programs.

The ongoing anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong has netted big names including government officials and businesspeople.

Embezzlement can face death penalty in Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: embezzlement embezzling criminal investigation state funds IPC Nguyen Kim Sadeco shares death penalty
 
Read more
HCMC drug ring distributing meth in Vung Tau busted

HCMC drug ring distributing meth in Vung Tau busted

Economists slam long Lunar New Year holidays, suggest seven-day cap

Economists slam long Lunar New Year holidays, suggest seven-day cap

Seven Vietnamese alleged sex workers detained in Malaysia raid

Seven Vietnamese alleged sex workers detained in Malaysia raid

Hue authorities decide South Korean naked man statue to be installed in park

Hue authorities decide South Korean naked man statue to be installed in park

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln

Ha Long to widen coastal road at $37.2 mln

 
go to top