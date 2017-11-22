VnExpress International
School leaders arrested for stealing 6 tons of rice from poor students in northern Vietnam

By Phuong Son   November 22, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7
A class in Ban Cong Commune Ethnic Minority Boarding School. Photo courtesy of Yen Bai Newspaper.

The principal and vice principal allegedly sold the rice and pocketed the money.

Police in the northern province of Yen Bai on Tuesday arrested the principal and vice principal of a local school for embezzlement.

Ban Cong Commune Ethnic Minority Boarding School's principal Nguyen Dang Vinh and vice principal Vu Duc Tuyen were arrested after police found that they had sold 6 tons of rice intended for their students for VND42 million ($1,850). The two allegedly pocketed the money.

Police are still investigating the case.

The school is located in an impoverished mountainous region. Most of the students board at the school because their families live so far away.

The school is subsidized by the government, which gives each student 40 percent of the minimum wage per month to cover their meals.

