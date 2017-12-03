VnExpress International
Former Hanoi official could face death for embezzlement

December 3, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Former Hanoi official could face death for embezzlement
Phan Minh Nguyet, former deputy head of Hanoi's agriculture department. Photo courtesy of Voice of Vietnam

The agriculture official is accused of pocketing over $660,000 from a state-owned firm he headed years ago.

A former senior official in Hanoi is facing the death penalty for embezzling nearly VND15 billion ($661,500) from a state-owned company he was at the helm more than 10 years ago.

Hanoi prosecutors have ratified charges against Phan Minh Nguyet, former deputy director of the capital city’s agriculture department, for embezzlement, abuse of power and deliberately violating government regulations on economic management causing serious consequences.

Nguyet was chairman and general director of the state-owned Hanoi Agricultural Development and Investment Company Ltd. (Hadico) between 2005 and 2014, before taking the post at the city’s agriculture department.

During his time at Hadico, Nguyet instructed his subordinates to commit a series of wrongdoings, according to the indictment.

He illegally approved the construction of houses and retail booths for rent on land owned by the company. Nguyet and five subordinates, his chief accountnant and directors of member companies, pocketed most of the money, as well as payments from contractors for a high-tech agriculture project.

The gang is accused of embezzling a total of VND19 billion, of which Nguyet took the lion's share. He was arrested in March 2015.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi corruption embezzlement
 
