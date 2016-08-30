The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
embassy
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam investigating reports of shark fins being dried on embassy roof in Chile
Photos appear to show over 100 fins on the roof of the embassy, and locals have been complaining that something smells fishy.
German Embassy denies rumors of visa suspension in Vietnam
The rumors have been spreading on social media, with many asking the German Embassy for clarification.
Biking for equality and diversity at Hanoi Pride Parade
A mass bike ride was held on the streets of Hanoi in support of LGBTQ rights.
September 24, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
US scales back visa services in Russia after Putin cuts its staff
'Capacity for interviews in the future will be greatly reduced because we have had to greatly reduce our staffing levels to comply with the Russian government’s requirement.'
August 21, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan hit by suspected suicide car bomb
At least one is dead and three other people are wounded.
August 30, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7