Vietnam investigating reports of shark fins being dried on embassy roof in Chile

Photos appear to show over 100 fins on the roof of the embassy, and locals have been complaining that something smells fishy.

German Embassy denies rumors of visa suspension in Vietnam

The rumors have been spreading on social media, with many asking the German Embassy for clarification.

Biking for equality and diversity at Hanoi Pride Parade

A mass bike ride was held on the streets of Hanoi in support of LGBTQ rights. 
September 24, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7

US scales back visa services in Russia after Putin cuts its staff

'Capacity for interviews in the future will be greatly reduced because we have had to greatly reduce our staffing levels to comply with the Russian government’s requirement.'
August 21, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan hit by suspected suicide car bomb

At least one is dead and three other people are wounded.
August 30, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
 
