Three Australian navy ships to make port call in Vietnam: embassy

The HMAS Anzac, one of the three Australian Navy ship to visit Vietnam this month. Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Australia

Three ships from the Royal Australian Navy will visit Vietnam from April 19-22, the Australian embassy in Hanoi announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The HMAS Anzac, HMAS Toowoomba and HMAS Success will arrive at Saigon Port on April 19 on a goodwill visit with 73 officers and 569 sailors on board.

The commanders and crews will meet with officers and sailors from the Vietnamese People’s Navy in Ho Chi Minh City and engage in several activities, including sports, experience sharing, and offering support at the Thi Nghe Shelter for Orphans and Children with Disabilities.

The last time three Australian navy ships visited Vietnam simultaneously was 17 years ago. The visit is expected to strengthen the relationship between Vietnam and Australia as the countries mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and in the wake of their recently signed strategic partnership during PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc visit to Canberra last month.

During the visit, Phuc and his counterpart Malcolm Turnbull agreed on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea.

Australia and its ASEAN neighbors have also vowed to boost defense ties at the first Australia-ASEAN Special Summit.