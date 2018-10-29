Ancient citadel in central Vietnam to be restored with US funding

The Ho Citadel's southern gate. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi

A grant of $92,500 would be provided to the Cultural Preservation Project through the U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to conserve the citadel’s south gate and western stone vault, which have been seriously damaged by the elements over the past six centuries, according to a ceremony held Friday at the citadel, three hours south of Hanoi.

“Through our support to conserve the stone vault and south gate of Ho Citadel, we express our deep respect for Vietnam’s rich legacy and traditions,” Molly Stephenson, the U.S. Embassy’s Public Affairs Officer, said in a statement.

The project is expected to be completed next year, in time to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations.

Built in 1397 by the Ho Dynasty of Vietnam as the capital of Dai Ngu, the country’s name from 1400 to 1407, the Ho citadel served as a military stronghold and became a symbol of patriotism and national pride.

The citadel is unique for its construction technique, using large blocks of stone from 10 to 26 tons each which were carefully shaped, interlocked and elevated to about ten meters high.

The U.S. Ambassador’s Fund has helped less developed countries to preserve their cultural heritage, evident through hundreds of projects in 120 countries worldwide.

Vietnam has been awarded 14 projects since it was established in 2001, with funds totaling $1.1 million.