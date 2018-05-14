VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam did not attend gala to celebrate US embassy move to Jerusalem: foreign ministry

By Khanh Lynh   May 14, 2018 | 11:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam did not attend gala to celebrate US embassy move to Jerusalem: foreign ministry
The U.S. officially opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo by AFP

The gala on Sunday was reported to be attended by 32 countries including Vietnam by an Israeli newspaper.

Vietnam has dismissed claims that it participated in a gala hosted by Israel to celebrate the opening of a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

"Vietnam did not have any representative attending this reception as reported by some newspapers," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz earlier on Monday reported that Vietnam was among the 32 countries that participated in the gala on Sunday. However, over 50 countries, including most members of the European Union, boycotted the event.

The controversial gala was held ahead of the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The embassy move will fulfill a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump who last December recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital.

The move, however, has sparked outrage among Palestinians and has been condemned by many countries. Vietnam has also expressed concerns at the decision, which it claims will negatively affect peace and stability in the Middle East.

As a country with friendly relations with both Israel and Palestine, Vietnam supports the two-state solution, in which an independent State of Palestine peacefully coexists with the State of Israel based on the 1967 borders, Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Hang said any solution regarding the status of Jerusalem must be in accordance with international laws, especially the United Nations resolutions, and must have the consensus of all related parties.

Vietnam was among the 128 countries that backed a non-binding U.N. General Assembly resolution, calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state in the two-state solution, which would be established in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Israel, however, regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it captured in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed, as its “eternal and indivisible capital” in a move that has not won international recognition.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Israel Palestine Jerusalem U.S. embassy Middle East two-state solution
 
Read more
Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Drastic plastic: Vietnam beach awash with tide of blue waste

Drastic plastic: Vietnam beach awash with tide of blue waste

Formula One excited by Vietnam possibilities, says chief executive

Formula One excited by Vietnam possibilities, says chief executive

HCMC's deputy leader to face punishments over approval of cheap public land sale

HCMC's deputy leader to face punishments over approval of cheap public land sale

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top