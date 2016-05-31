VnExpress International
Tricks of the trade: How drug smugglers attempt to sneak past Vietnamese police

Cocaine, ecstasy, meth - you name it, they try and smuggle it. 

Vietnam busts largest-ever drug cartel

Police raided 13 drug-producing labs across Vietnam, seizing over $8.8 million worth of narcotics.

Police seize big hauls of meth, ecstasy pills in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Four people have been detained for investigations and may face death if found guilty.
March 29, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7

Vietnam police seize 8,000 ecstasy pills in border province

'Ecstasy often contains hallucinogens which can cause people to see or feel things that are not really there.'
September 28, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug

The drug ecstasy is making a comeback in Europe, spreading as a mainstream party narcotic away from its niche use at dance clubs and reaching new young users, the Lisbon-based ...
May 31, 2016 | 07:16 pm GMT+7
 
