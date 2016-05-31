The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ecstasy
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Tricks of the trade: How drug smugglers attempt to sneak past Vietnamese police
Cocaine, ecstasy, meth - you name it, they try and smuggle it.
Vietnam busts largest-ever drug cartel
Police raided 13 drug-producing labs across Vietnam, seizing over $8.8 million worth of narcotics.
Police seize big hauls of meth, ecstasy pills in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Four people have been detained for investigations and may face death if found guilty.
March 29, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam police seize 8,000 ecstasy pills in border province
'Ecstasy often contains hallucinogens which can cause people to see or feel things that are not really there.'
September 28, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Ecstasy use jumps in Europe, no longer just a dance drug
The drug ecstasy is making a comeback in Europe, spreading as a mainstream party narcotic away from its niche use at dance clubs and reaching new young users, the Lisbon-based ...
May 31, 2016 | 07:16 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter