Frenchman found running narcotics production ring in Saigon

By Quoc Thang   July 17, 2018 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Drugs seized from a production ring allegedly run by a Frenchman in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo courtesy by the police

A French national was arrested on Monday for running an operation producing over 20,000 pills of synthetic drugs in Saigon.

Ho Chi Minh City police said Didonna Quoc Anh Phillip, 27, and his accomplices were arrested while delivering one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine to a partner.

Didonna Quoc Anh Phillip. Photo courtesy by the police

The arrests were made after police tailed the ring's members and discovered that they had been producing methamphetamine and synthetic drugs in high-end apartments in downtown Saigon.

Following the arrests, police raided apartments in Districts 1 and 8 and seized 85,000 pills of synthetic drugs, a large amount of powdered drugs as well as ingredients and equipment for making drug pills.

Didonna, of Vietnamese origin, is said to have confessed to the police that he and his accomplices turned powdered drugs into pills to sell to drug users in the city.

Each night, his two “factories” could produce around 20,000 ecstasy, methamphetamine and synthetic drug pills, which were then sold for VND200,000 ($8.67) each.

Police are investigating the case further.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City drug production French ecstasy methamphetamine
 
