VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC police find 15 kilos of narcotics in gift packages

By Quoc Than   June 26, 2019 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
HCMC police find 15 kilos of narcotics in gift packages
Ho Chi Minh City authorities found ecstasy and ketamine hidden inside gift boxes on June 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of HCMC Customs.

Ho Chi Minh City police Wednesday found 15 kilograms of drugs hidden inside gift packages sent from foreign countries to non-existent addresses.

The drugs, ecstasy and ketamine, a synthetic drug, were hidden inside foot massage machines, water filters, speakers and other items.

The municipal customs department, which cooperated with the police, said that the packages were sent from Germany, France and Thailand to non-existent receivers and addresses.

When the delivery company could not find the people and addresses, the sender would ask for the package to be sent to the address of the real receiver, a customs officer said.

He said his department had recently discovered dozens of drugs sent this way. 

Top police officers have warned that HCMC has become a transit point for drug trafficking, due to its logistical advantages.

The surge in drug trafficking is happening despite Vietnam having some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine could get the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam drugs gift box Ho Chi Minh City Saigon ecstasy ketamine foot massage machines HCMC customs
 
Read more
Central Vietnam tourist park hands over captive moon bears to sanctuary

Central Vietnam tourist park hands over captive moon bears to sanctuary

Vietnam takes over presidency of UN disarmament body

Vietnam takes over presidency of UN disarmament body

Three sentenced to death in Hanoi for drug trafficking

Three sentenced to death in Hanoi for drug trafficking

Ministry to help police handle sexual abuse of children

Ministry to help police handle sexual abuse of children

Hanoi to begin housing construction for Old Quarter residents’ relocation this year

Hanoi to begin housing construction for Old Quarter residents’ relocation this year

Da Nang to trial public bike service to combat traffic jams

Da Nang to trial public bike service to combat traffic jams

Vietnam's legal system should keep pace with tech changes: PM

Vietnam's legal system should keep pace with tech changes: PM

 
go to top