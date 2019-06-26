HCMC police find 15 kilos of narcotics in gift packages

The drugs, ecstasy and ketamine, a synthetic drug, were hidden inside foot massage machines, water filters, speakers and other items.

The municipal customs department, which cooperated with the police, said that the packages were sent from Germany, France and Thailand to non-existent receivers and addresses.

When the delivery company could not find the people and addresses, the sender would ask for the package to be sent to the address of the real receiver, a customs officer said.

He said his department had recently discovered dozens of drugs sent this way.

Top police officers have warned that HCMC has become a transit point for drug trafficking, due to its logistical advantages.

The surge in drug trafficking is happening despite Vietnam having some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine could get the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.