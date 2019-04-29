VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam drug haul exceeds six tons in just four months

By Ta Lu, Pham Du   April 29, 2019 | 07:44 am GMT+7
To put this in perspective, the combined tally for 2017 and 2018 was 8.5 tons.

1 heroin pack = 330 grams

Related News:

Drug crimes

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Mother silent after drug gang members rape, murder daughter

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese drugs narcotics heroin meth ecstasy crime drug bust substance addiction
 
Read more
Saigon skyline dazzles to celebrate two historic days

Saigon skyline dazzles to celebrate two historic days

Vietnam demands Indonesia release fishermen arrested in delimitation area

Vietnam demands Indonesia release fishermen arrested in delimitation area

Hanoi metro inauguration delayed yet again

Hanoi metro inauguration delayed yet again

South Korean envoy to Vietnam faces hearing on power abuse allegations

South Korean envoy to Vietnam faces hearing on power abuse allegations

Stop hurting our family, says wife of disgraced ex-prosecutor

Stop hurting our family, says wife of disgraced ex-prosecutor

World leaders pay tribute to former President Le Duc Anh

World leaders pay tribute to former President Le Duc Anh

4,770 cyberattacks hit Vietnam in Q1 2019

4,770 cyberattacks hit Vietnam in Q1 2019

Vietnam announces state funeral for former President Le Duc Anh

Vietnam announces state funeral for former President Le Duc Anh

 
go to top