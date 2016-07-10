VnExpress International
Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia

The landmark trade deal is the first the E.U. has signed with a developing country.

Vietnamese shrimp exports under more toxic scrutiny

Shipments are being sent back due to high levels of antibiotics and heavy metals.

Vietnam pledges to give EU retailers greater market access

But restrictions will only be eased five years after the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement takes effect.
October 08, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

Obama tells France, Germany, Italy, Britain to safeguard EU after Brexit vote

U.S. President Barack Obama told the leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Britain they should "preserve the stability and well-being of the European project" after Britons voted ...
July 10, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
 
