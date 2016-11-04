VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia

By VnExpress   November 4, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia
Da Nang Port in Central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The landmark trade deal is the first the E.U. has signed with a developing country.

When the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Union takes effect next year, Vietnam will eliminate more than 90 percent of its import tariffs over a period of 10 years on E.U. products ranging from cars and pharmaceuticals to foodstuff, the government’s online news portal reported, citing Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam is the second country in the Southeast Asian region after Singapore with which the E.U. has reached a free trade agreement, Hogan told the media on Thursday at a press conference in Hanoi.

He stressed that the agreement is the first between the E.U. and a developing country.

Since the deal will remove Vietnam’s tariffs on about 170 billion euros ($189.3 billion) worth of annual imports from the E.U., the country is expected to become “the regional distribution center”, said Hogan.

The European Commission’s forecast is not groundless as the trade relationship between Vietnam and the E.U. has grown rapidly and will grow faster following the bilateral free-trade accord.

“Vietnam is one of the growing markets and we’ve seen a very positive development with our trade relationship with that country,” Michael Pulch, E.U. Ambassador to Singapore, said in an interview with Bloomberg. That growth along with the conclusion of the free trade pact “points to a dynamic trade relationship in the future”, he added.

Total trade between the E.U. and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) rose 12 percent last year, according to E.U. data.

Following the newly-signed agreement, the E.U. is also looking at Vietnam as a gateway for small and medium-sized companies in Europe to enter the Southeast Asian market.

Related News:

Vietnam pledges to give EU retailers greater market access

Vietnam tries to find its feet in world of free trade

Free trade deal to boost EU-Vietnam trade by 50 pct

Tags: EVFTA free trade E.U. ASEAN Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year

Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year

Vietnam’s state power giant reports $32 million loss, blames stronger yen

Vietnam’s state power giant reports $32 million loss, blames stronger yen

US in tariff probe of Chinese steel sent through Vietnam

US in tariff probe of Chinese steel sent through Vietnam

Habeco now valued at $1.14bln as stock nearly triples after listing debut

Habeco now valued at $1.14bln as stock nearly triples after listing debut

Rain, flooding expected to hit Vietnam coffee belt

Rain, flooding expected to hit Vietnam coffee belt

Vietnam's economy, now driven by cheap labor, needs productivity push: official

Vietnam's economy, now driven by cheap labor, needs productivity push: official

VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam

VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam

Toyota recalls 20 Lexus cars in Vietnam to fix air bag issue

Toyota recalls 20 Lexus cars in Vietnam to fix air bag issue

 
go to top