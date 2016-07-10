VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Obama tells France, Germany, Italy, Britain to safeguard EU after Brexit vote

By Reuters/Gabriela Baczynska   July 10, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7

U.S. President Barack Obama told the leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Britain they should "preserve the stability and well-being of the European project" after Britons voted to leave the European Union, a White House official said.

The leaders of the five leading NATO states, known as the Quint, also met with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko to express their support for Kiev after Russia annexed its Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and then backed rebels in east Ukraine.

Italys Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L-R), Britains Prime Minister David Cameron, Ukraines President Petro Poroshenko, U.S. President Barack Obama, Germanys Chancellor Angela Merkel and Frances President Francois Hollande stand for a photograph after their meeting. Photo by Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L-R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, U.S. President Barack Obama, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande stand for a photograph after their meeting. Photo by Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

"The leaders agreed that Ukraine has made considerable progress on political, economic, and anti-corruption reforms, but that more work must be done to consolidate these gains," the official said.

"The leaders reaffirmed that sanctions should only be lifted once Russia fulfils all of its Minsk commitments," the official said, referring to a troubled peace process in east Ukraine.

Related news:

Obama says Brexit talks must not harm

Obama tries to limit fallout from British EU exit vote
Obama to visit Orlando as U.S. mulls charges for shooter's wife

Tags: Obama Brexit E.U.
 
Read more
Tear gas at fan zone before France-Portugal match

Tear gas at fan zone before France-Portugal match

Portugal fans ecstatic after Euro 2016 win

Portugal fans ecstatic after Euro 2016 win

N.Korea military threatens physical response against U.S. THAAD deployment

N.Korea military threatens physical response against U.S. THAAD deployment

Portugal look to spoil French party in Euro 2016 final

Portugal look to spoil French party in Euro 2016 final

Trump looks at retired general Flynn as possible running mate

Trump looks at retired general Flynn as possible running mate

North Korea missile fired from submarine appears to have failed: South Korea

North Korea missile fired from submarine appears to have failed: South Korea

Obama says Brexit talks must not harm

Obama says Brexit talks must not harm "wobbly" world economy

Timeline of this week's U.S. shootings

Timeline of this week's U.S. shootings

 
go to top