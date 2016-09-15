The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video shows Hanoi woman toppled as her dog is snatched in broad daylight
‘The thieves were bold and dangerous.’
Dog thief killed during fight with angry villagers in Hanoi
His accomplice escaped and sought help at a government office.
Suspected dog thieves arrested after shooting cop in Vietnam
The police officer was seriously injured during the midnight chase.
August 07, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Dog-eating, drunken Vietnamese workers fail to impress overseas employers: official
‘Some workers went to Malaysia, and people’s dogs and cats started disappearing.’
July 19, 2017 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese thieves stun-gun dog in shocking video
Warning: Some viewers may find this disturbing.
April 14, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats
A new bill imposes fines of up to $8,170 for consumption of the animals and a maximum two-year jail term for killing or abusing animals.
April 12, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
47 dogs seized as police bust dog meat ring in southern Vietnam
Most of the stolen dogs were already slaughtered and about to hit dinner tables at local restaurants.
December 24, 2016 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Angry mob beats dog thief unconscious in central Vietnam
Police rescued the man but seized five dead dogs and bait.
November 03, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
5 Vietnamese arrested for beating dog theft suspect to dead
They said they were angry about pet dogs being stolen continuously in the neighborhood.
September 27, 2016 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Mob beats, hospitalizes suspected dog thief in central Vietnam
Around five million dogs, most of them stolen pets, are killed and eaten every year in Vietnam.
September 15, 2016 | 11:45 am GMT+7