VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag diphtheria
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Health ministry issues urgent diptheria warning following deaths in central Vietnam

The virus has claimed two of five students being treated from a remote mountainous high school.

Diphtheria kills 2 in central Vietnam

The extremely contagious disease that was mostly eradicated in the country thanks to vaccination has made a ...

Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam

Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.
July 27, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7

Deadly diphtheria returns to southern Vietnam due to low vaccination rate

The outbreak of diphtheria has resulted in at least 61 cases.
July 19, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7

3 dead as diphtheria outbreak grips southern Vietnam

Dozens of locals have developed similar symptoms.
July 14, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
 
go to top