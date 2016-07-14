The most read Vietnamese newspaper
diphtheria
Health ministry issues urgent diptheria warning following deaths in central Vietnam
The virus has claimed two of five students being treated from a remote mountainous high school.
Diphtheria kills 2 in central Vietnam
The extremely contagious disease that was mostly eradicated in the country thanks to vaccination has made a ...
Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam
Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.
July 27, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Deadly diphtheria returns to southern Vietnam due to low vaccination rate
The outbreak of diphtheria has resulted in at least 61 cases.
July 19, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
3 dead as diphtheria outbreak grips southern Vietnam
Dozens of locals have developed similar symptoms.
July 14, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
