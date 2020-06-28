71 families bear quarantine rigors after diphtheria outbreak

Life has changed drastically for the community since their living area in Dak Nong Province was declared a quarantine zone following the death of a nine-year-old girl earlier this month and a dozen others getting infected.

The quarantine zone, located in Dak Nong’s Quang Hoa Commune, Dak Glong District, has two checkpoints, situated on both ends of a residential area where 71 families reside. Each checkpoint has two militia members and a police officer. They rest and have their meals at the checkpoints or in the local cultural center.

All residents in the area belong to the H'mong ethnic minority, said Hoang Van Hau, a militia member. They typically go to work or farm dozens of kilometers away, he added. Now, anyone wanting to get out of the quarantine zone must have legitimate reasons and put it in writing.