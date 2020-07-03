VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Second child dies of diphtheria in Central Highlands

By Thu Anh   July 3, 2020 | 10:33 pm GMT+7
Second child dies of diphtheria in Central Highlands
A doctor takes samples of the victim Giang A Phu's brother for diphtheria test. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Hoa.

An ongoing diphtheria outbreak has claimed its second victim in a fortnight with a 13-year-old boy from Dak Nong succumbing in HCMC.

The boy is a neighbor of the first victim, a nine-year-old girl who died on June 20.

Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Director of the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases, said the boy, Giang A Phu, suffered complications from diphtheria that triggered a heart failure.

Phu, a resident of Dak Glong District, Dak Nong Province, was diagnosed with diphtheria after developing a fever and having swollen glands in the neck.

He was first treated at the Central Highlands General Hospital. On June 26, he was transferred to HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases in critical condition. His heartbeat had become irregular and he had trouble breathing. After seven days of treatment, the boy succumbed to the disease.

Phu’s neighbor, the nine-year-old girl also died of diphtheria complications at the same hospital. Both were members of the H’Mong ethnic community.

Dak Nong has recorded 15 cases of diphtheria in the latest outbreak, the country's highest number. Kom Tum Province in the Central Highlands also has three patients being treated at local hospitals. Hundreds in the infected areas have been quarantined and are being vaccinated against the disease.

One patient in HCMC has recovered and been discharged.

Last year, two diphtheria-related deaths were recorded in Kon Tum. In 2017, four people died of the infection in the central province of Quang Nam.

Vietnam has managed to contain the disease for years through the national vaccination and immunization program.

Related News:

Tags:

diphtheria

Vietnam

death

Central Province

central province

 

Read more

Karaoke parlor raids net 87 drug users in Saigon

Karaoke parlor raids net 87 drug users in Saigon

Vietnam exempt from England's quarantine requirements

Vietnam exempt from England's quarantine requirements

​HCMC international school expels students over tuition fee squabble

​HCMC international school expels students over tuition fee squabble

South Korea to train Korean language teachers for Vietnam, other countries

South Korea to train Korean language teachers for Vietnam, other countries

HCMC police hunt French CEO of e-commerce site over $280,000 debt

HCMC police hunt French CEO of e-commerce site over $280,000 debt

Million-dollar online gambling ring busted

Million-dollar online gambling ring busted

Woman charged with double homicide receives capital punishment

Woman charged with double homicide receives capital punishment

Three banned from flying for altercations with cabin crew

Three banned from flying for altercations with cabin crew

 
go to top