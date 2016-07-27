VnExpress International
Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam

By An Hong   July 27, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7

Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.

Vietnam has reported some 45,000 cases of dengue nationwide so far in 2016, including 14 deaths, the Health Ministry’s Preventive Medicine Department reported, adding that the prime hotspot for the disease was in the southern part of the country.

Dengue fever has spread more rapidly than it did last year. Official statistics show there were only 40,000 cases through last year’s peak transmission period in October.

Health experts said the increase in the number of dengue cases is due to hot weather conditions caused by an unusually strong El Nino.

Victims often display symptoms of high fever over 3-4 days, fatigue, dizziness, stomachaches, vomiting and rashes. The most serious cases may lead to hemorrhaging, loss of consciousness, respiratory failure and abnormal liver and kidney functions. Dengue fever may also lead to rare heart conditions.

Health authorities have advised people with similar symptoms to get hospitalized as soon as possible.

Other preventive measures include destroying habitats where mosquitoes breed, keeping the living environment clean, using mosquito-repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants

There is no vaccine for dengue fever, which is transmitted through mosquito bites. 

Tags: dengue fever diphtheria Health Ministry hot weather El Nino mosquito Vietnam
 
