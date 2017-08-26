The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
congestion
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Hanoi abandons plans for second rapid bus route
Buses intended for the second BRT route will be used for the first one instead, which has seen passenger growth but proven to be costly.
Roads to Saigon coach station jammed as migrants go home for Lunar New Year
As the big holiday is but less than a week away, most migrants in Saigon have started going home to celebrate with ...
Hanoi, Saigon choked in traffic as clock ticks down to Tet
It looks like city-dwellers are scrambling to get everything done before the year-end party.
February 08, 2018 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Gateway to Hanoi jammed as people return from New Year holiday
As the brief holiday comes to an end, many migrants who chose to celebrate New Year's Eve at home once again return to the capital.
January 02, 2018 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Five projects that could ease HCMC's traffic congestion in 2018
Once they're completed, traffic in the city might just become slightly more bearable.
January 02, 2018 | 07:43 am GMT+7
Saigon plans to double traffic fines to combat congestion and accidents
The head of the city's transport department says the increased fines are not aimed at boosting the city's budget.
December 09, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital
Commuters in Hanoi appear to still prize the flexibility of getting around on two wheels above all else.
November 13, 2017 | 11:09 am GMT+7
Saigon's planned bus rapid transit hits speed bump over viability concerns
New estimates say the $144 million project would not attract enough passengers to justify its cost.
September 10, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Top place team bag $100,000 from competition to solve traffic congestion in Hanoi
Details of their plan will remain a secret until all is revealed at an upcoming press conference.
September 10, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Congestion hits Saigon and Hanoi again as migrants go home for National Day
Chaos ensued as people rushed home to enjoy the three-day break with their family
September 02, 2017 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Don't get lost: Saigon rerouts roads, moves traffic lights around jammed airport
It's the city's latest move to clear up traffic around Tan Son Nhat Airport after overpasses did little to improve the situation.
August 26, 2017 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Can traffic signs, tech and a fresh take on corruption solve Saigon's gridlock?
'Maybe increasing the [traffic] fines and giving a percentage to the police' would deter corruption.
August 24, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Should Vietnam rebuild its largest city?
Following VnExpress International’s call for discussion on how to solve gridlock in Hanoi and Saigon, one reader suggests looking at Paris, Barcelona and Melbourne.
August 22, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
The jamming debate: How to unclog streets in Hanoi and Saigon?
The government has spoken and so have experts and residents; but just like the notorious traffic, the debate is going nowhere.
August 21, 2017 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Saigon suspends dangerous overpass construction near airport traffic hotspot
Inspectors said they 'could not overlook the serious safety violation', effectively meaning traffic woes are here to stay.
August 15, 2017 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter