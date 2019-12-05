VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi considers banning cyclos to combat congestion

By Phan Anh   December 5, 2019 | 10:08 am GMT+7
Hanoi considers banning cyclos to combat congestion
Cyclo and tourists near the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, July 7, 2016. Photo by Shutterstock/MinhHue.

Hanoi is considering a ban on three-wheel vehicles, including cyclos, to cope with its rising traffic jams, accidents and pollution.

A report by the city People’s Committee on the progress of implementing a 2017 resolution on managing vehicles to prevent traffic congestion and pollution said the city might "suspend three-wheel vehicles which carry goods and passengers and cyclos."

Vehicles that deliver food and goods to supermarkets, malls, markets, and other commercial centers could only do so at night, and three-wheel vehicles used by veterans and disabled people must be registered with authorities to ensure they are safe and environment-friendly, it added.

The Department of Transport has tallied the number of three-wheel vehicles used by veterans and disabled people.

The committee is also considering policies to support and compensate these drivers and help them switch jobs if necessary.

With a population of around 7.5 million, Hanoi has around seven million vehicles, with 2 million more regularly coming in from other places, mostly motorbikes and cars.

The city is also considering banning motorbikes in 17 districts by 2030 and a road toll for cars in downtown areas to ease congestion.

Cyclo rides are popular activity among tourists in Hanoi and other Vietnamese cities.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi cyclo traffic vehicles transportation congestion pollution traffic jams
 
Read more
Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone

Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone

Vietnam reiterates sovereignty over Spratly, Paracel archipelagoes

Vietnam reiterates sovereignty over Spratly, Paracel archipelagoes

Da Nang to keep businesses at bay from urban planning

Da Nang to keep businesses at bay from urban planning

33 kg of drugs wash ashore in central Vietnam

33 kg of drugs wash ashore in central Vietnam

Da Nang revisits railway station relocation plan after 15 years

Da Nang revisits railway station relocation plan after 15 years

HCMC is 3rd best city for expats in 2020: survey

HCMC is 3rd best city for expats in 2020: survey

Storm Kammuri hits South China Sea, rough seas expected

Storm Kammuri hits South China Sea, rough seas expected

Drivers turn traffic cops on jammed expressway, help ambulance go through

Drivers turn traffic cops on jammed expressway, help ambulance go through

 
go to top