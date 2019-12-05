Hanoi considers banning cyclos to combat congestion

Cyclo and tourists near the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, July 7, 2016. Photo by Shutterstock/MinhHue.

A report by the city People’s Committee on the progress of implementing a 2017 resolution on managing vehicles to prevent traffic congestion and pollution said the city might "suspend three-wheel vehicles which carry goods and passengers and cyclos."

Vehicles that deliver food and goods to supermarkets, malls, markets, and other commercial centers could only do so at night, and three-wheel vehicles used by veterans and disabled people must be registered with authorities to ensure they are safe and environment-friendly, it added.

The Department of Transport has tallied the number of three-wheel vehicles used by veterans and disabled people.

The committee is also considering policies to support and compensate these drivers and help them switch jobs if necessary.

With a population of around 7.5 million, Hanoi has around seven million vehicles, with 2 million more regularly coming in from other places, mostly motorbikes and cars.

The city is also considering banning motorbikes in 17 districts by 2030 and a road toll for cars in downtown areas to ease congestion.

Cyclo rides are popular activity among tourists in Hanoi and other Vietnamese cities.