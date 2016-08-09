VnExpress International
Iranian oil tanker burns, 32 missing after collision off China's coast

It's the first major maritime incident involving an Iranian tanker since the lifting of international sanctions against Iran in January 2016.

Vietnamese tanker collides with Taiwan Navy destroyer, both damaged

No one was hurt but both vessels sustained damage as the tanker was trying to leave Kaohsiung Harbor.

5 killed in collision between sleeper coach and truck in central Vietnam

Police say the coach driver lost control, with fatal consequences. 
August 17, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7

Vietnam recovers last three bodies stuck in sunken cargo ship

A tanker belonging to state-run Petrolimex oil group was involved in the crash, which drowned nine people.
April 01, 2017 | 01:23 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese cargo ship sinks after collision with unknown vessel, 9 missing

Local authorities are searching for the missing crew and the identity of the other ship.
March 28, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7

Woman missing in river after Panamanian boat hits Vietnamese barge

One man survived the accident, but the female captain is missing.
November 17, 2016 | 07:37 pm GMT+7

2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam

Rescue efforts are underway but the weather is hampering the mission.
August 09, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
 
