Woman missing in river after Panamanian boat hits Vietnamese barge

A boat from Panama collided with a Vietnamese self-propelled barge on the Thi Vai River in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, causing the barge to sink to the bottom of the river.

“The collision forced two Vietnamese people to abandon the barge. The helmsman managed to swim to the bank, but the female captain, 51, remains missing,” local official Le Minh Dung told VnExpress.

Rescue workers have raised the barge and are continuing to search for the missing woman.

No information about the Panamanian boat has been released.

