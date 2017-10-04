Vietnamese tanker collides with Taiwan Navy destroyer, both damaged

Chemical tanker Everrich 3 in a photo on the Truong Phat Loc Shipping Company website

A Vietnamese tanker collided with a destroyer belonging to the Taiwan Navy as it was leaving port on Tuesday morning, causing slight damage to both vessels.

A maritime bulletin said that the Everrich 3 collided with the ROCS Tso Ying at around 9 a.m. local time at Kaohsiung Harbor in Taiwan.

The tanker struck the destroyer’s portside transom stern, inflicting deep dents and a breach. The tanker’s bow also sustained damage.

No one was hurt, but the Vietnamese tanker has been detained pending an investigation, the report said.

The 20,000-ton chemical tanker was built in 1995 and is currently managed by the Truong Phat Loc shipping company based in Saigon.

The Taiwan Navy destroyer was built in 1979 by the United States Navy and was acquired by Taiwan in 2003. With a displacement of 7,289 tons, it is designed to carry armament missiles, guns, torpedoes and helicopters.