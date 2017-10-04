VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese tanker collides with Taiwan Navy destroyer, both damaged

By VnExpress   October 4, 2017 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese tanker collides with Taiwan Navy destroyer, both damaged
Chemical tanker Everrich 3 in a photo on the Truong Phat Loc Shipping Company website

No one was hurt but both vessels sustained damage as the tanker was trying to leave Kaohsiung Harbor.

A Vietnamese tanker collided with a destroyer belonging to the Taiwan Navy as it was leaving port on Tuesday morning, causing slight damage to both vessels.

A maritime bulletin said that the Everrich 3 collided with the ROCS Tso Ying at around 9 a.m. local time at Kaohsiung Harbor in Taiwan.

The tanker struck the destroyer’s portside transom stern, inflicting deep dents and a breach. The tanker’s bow also sustained damage.

No one was hurt, but the Vietnamese tanker has been detained pending an investigation, the report said.

The 20,000-ton chemical tanker was built in 1995 and is currently managed by the Truong Phat Loc shipping company based in Saigon.

The Taiwan Navy destroyer was built in 1979 by the United States Navy and was acquired by Taiwan in 2003. With a displacement of 7,289 tons, it is designed to carry armament missiles, guns, torpedoes and helicopters.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam tanker collision Taiwan
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top