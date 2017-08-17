VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

5 killed in collision between sleeper coach and truck in central Vietnam

By Thach Thao   August 17, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7

Police say the coach driver lost control, with fatal consequences. 

5-killed-in-collision-between-sleeper-coach-and-truck-in-central-vietnam

The sleeper coach after the accident. Photo by VnExpress/Thach Thao

Five people died when a low-loader and a sleeper coach collided in Vietnam's south-central province of Binh Dinh on Wednesday night.

The coach was carrying 16 passengers from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue when the accident occurred on Highway 1. 

The left side of the coach was ripped off in the incident, and six people were also seriously injured. No casualties were reported on the low-loader, which was carrying two bulldozers at the time.

District authorities told VnExpress that the bus driver, Nguyen Long Ho, had been driving at "a high speed" and had "lost control" of the coach. 

Binh Dinh Province has donated $440 to each of the deceased's families. 

In Vietnam, express coaches remain a popular, quick and low-cost form of transport, despite frequent fatal accidents.

Last month on Highway 1, three sleeper coaches collided, killing three people and injuring 17. In June, a passenger coach carrying 40 students and teachers on a high school vacation crashed into a truck, killing two. 

Related News:
Tags: Sleeper coach Vietnam tractor accident collision sleeper bus express bus
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top