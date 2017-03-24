The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Family of Vietnamese girl killed in Japan seeks public support to press for trial
They want the man suspected of raping and murdering their 9-year-old daughter to be sentenced to death.
Cambodian court sentences Vietnamese man to 18 years in shocking child rape case
Videos of a naked two-year-old boy being tortured shocked the world in December.
Outrage over child rape victim's suicide prompts Vietnamese PM to step in
Police dropped the case despite reports from the family the 13-year-old had been raped on multiple occasions.
April 16, 2017 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese mother of child rape victim speaks out
'My daughter is not the same because of what he did. She used to be so playful, so smart,' a scrap vendor shares her painful story.
March 24, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7