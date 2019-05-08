VnExpress International
Vietnamese man gets 20 years for raping 10-year-old girl

By Dac Thanh   May 8, 2019 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
Tran Van Tinh (blue) stands trial for child rape in Quang Nam Province, central Vietnam, April 7, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh

A Quang Nam court sentenced a local man to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for raping his neighbors' 10-year-old daughter on multiple occasions.

Tran Van Tinh, 41, had been living alone since his wife left him, and established a close relationship with a neighboring family in the central province.

Between January and July 2016 he raped the girl on five occasions when her parents were away.

After she was raped a fifth time, the girl, whose identity has not been revealed, told her parents who complained to the police.

Official data on sexual harassment is not regularly published in Vietnam. But out of 1,600 reported cases of child abuse last year, 80 percent involved sexual assault and in most cases involved someone close to the children or having authority over them, such as neighbors, relatives or teachers.

