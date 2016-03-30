The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
chairwoman
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in
March 31 will go down in Vietnamese political history as the first time a woman was sworn in as chair of the National Assembly, a role considered to ...
Vietnam elects first female legislature leader
Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made history on March 31 by becoming the first woman appointed to lead Vietnam's National ...
Vietnam to make history with first female National Assembly leader
The current legislature will soon be voting to fill key leadership positions, and 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is strongly favored to become the first female chairperson of ...
March 30, 2016 | 11:17 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter