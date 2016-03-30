VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag chairwoman
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in

March 31 will go down in Vietnamese political history as the first time a woman was sworn in as chair of the National Assembly, a role considered to ...

Vietnam elects first female legislature leader

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan made history on March 31 by becoming the first woman appointed to lead Vietnam's National ...

Vietnam to make history with first female National Assembly leader

The current legislature will soon be voting to fill key leadership positions, and 62-year-old Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is strongly favored to become the first female chairperson of ...
March 30, 2016 | 11:17 am GMT+7
 
go to top