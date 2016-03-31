National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is from the southern province of Ben Tre, won a landslide majority of 95.5 percent in a vote from all parliamentary members early today.

"I would like to thank the National Assembly for electing me as chairperson of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Before the sacred national flag, the National Assembly, the people and voters nationwide, I vow my resolute loyalty to the nation, the people and the constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I pledge to make a concerted effort to accomplish the missions assigned by the party, the state and the people,“ said Ngan as she took the oath of office.

Ngan was selected for the position in January during the Communist Party Congress that is held every five years.

Her appointment means she is the highest ranking female party official.

The majority of Communist Party officials are men, but women are reasonably well represented in the ranks, accounting for around 25 percent of National Assembly delegates.