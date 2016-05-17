The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US
The U.S. has decided to slap its highest ever anti-dumping tariffs on shipments of the fish from Vietnam.
Affluent China emerges as Vietnam’s major seafood buyer
Seafood producers in Vietnam are expected to cash in on China’s rising consumption.
Vietnam’s seafood exports could be left fishing in 2017
Environmental disasters and slowing global demand have left the industry all at sea.
January 20, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam detects banned chemicals in 134 batches of catfish exports
The reputation of some exporters is on the line, with one already banned by the European Union.
December 20, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections
The inspection costs were unnecessarily high and led to potential trade barriers, violating WTO regulations and the spirit of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), said Le Hai Binh ...
June 01, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Good news for Vietnamese catfish farmers as U.S. Senate votes to end inspections
The upper house of the U.S. Congress voted on Wednesday to stop the Department of Agriculture (USDA) from inspecting both domestic and foreign catfish.
May 27, 2016 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scales up catfish exports to Thailand
Vietnam’s revenue from tra catfish exports to Thailand jumped 16.3 percent to $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the same period last year, according to the ...
May 17, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
