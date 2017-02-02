VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Affluent China emerges as Vietnam’s major seafood buyer

By VnExpress   February 2, 2017 | 07:56 pm GMT+7
Affluent China emerges as Vietnam’s major seafood buyer
A woman pours black tiger shrimps on the processing table at a factory in Vietnam's southern province of Hau Giang. Photo by Reuters

Seafood producers in Vietnam are expected to cash in on China’s rising consumption.

China's growing appetite will significantly increase Vietnamese seafood exports this year, industry insiders say.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) forecast that the neighboring country's seafood imports will hit a record high of more than $1 billion in 2017.

China is emerging as a top buyer of Vietnamese seafood, just behind the U.S., the European Union and Japan as many consumers can now afford to add more seafood in their daily meals.

Besides, with polluted and overfished waters at home, China is buying more from other countries, said the Food and Agriculture Organization. The United Nations body added that China has transformed from the world's top producer and exporter of seafood to the world's biggest market for seafood in 2016.

Last year, China’s shrimp imports from Vietnam, mostly unprocessed, jumped 23 percent to $431 million. China also surpassed the E.U. to become Vietnam’s second biggest buyer of pangasius catfish with total imports of $305 million, a 90-percent increase from 2015.

China is a large market but not without risks because it is not always easy to predict the long-term demand, said Truong Dinh Hoe, the chairman of VASEP.

But he said imports will certainly increase this year and Vietnam will benefit from this trend.

“As Chinese consumption rises, Vietnamese seafood exports are expected to top $1 billion in 2017,” said Hoe.

Despite adverse weather conditions and an environmental disaster along the central coast, Vietnam’s seafood exports, one of the country’s top earners, managed to hit $7.1 billion last year after sales to overseas markets slightly fell to $6.7 billion in 2015, according to VASEP.

Related news:

Vietnam’s seafood industry feels the pinch after mass fish deaths

Vietnamese shrimp exports under more toxic scrutiny

Drought killing Vietnamese shrimp hits seafood exports

Tags: seafood export China catfish shrimp
 
Read more
Vinamilk posts 20 percent jump in profit, eyes world's top 50

Vinamilk posts 20 percent jump in profit, eyes world's top 50

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector stays strong despite dim prospects for trade deal

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector stays strong despite dim prospects for trade deal

Nearly 9,000 new companies launched in Vietnam in January

Nearly 9,000 new companies launched in Vietnam in January

Vietnamese banks named among world's most valuable brands

Vietnamese banks named among world's most valuable brands

SE Asia stocks mostly up, Vietnam hits 9 year high

SE Asia stocks mostly up, Vietnam hits 9 year high

Vietnam’s casinos report slow business before lifting of gambling ban for locals

Vietnam’s casinos report slow business before lifting of gambling ban for locals

Startup dreams bring real money to Vietnam’s office market

Startup dreams bring real money to Vietnam’s office market

Uber, Grab beat Vietnam's motorcyle taxi drivers on their own turf

Uber, Grab beat Vietnam's motorcyle taxi drivers on their own turf

 
go to top