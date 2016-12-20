Vietnam detects banned chemicals in 134 batches of catfish exports

Inspectors have detected banned antibiotics and pathogenic microorganisms in 134 batches of catfish meant for overseas markets, according to the National Fisheries Quality Assurance Department.

The department did not reveal the total volume and value of these batches, which were pending for export documents.

Earlier, between January and November, 11 catfish batches of Vietnamese enterprises were returned due to excessive content of chemicals. Most of the batches were on their way to the U.S. and European countries.

One exporter has already been banned by the European Union while another company faced a similar sanction from the Brazilian government.

Australia, Vietnam’s largest shrimp importer, has also imposed a rule that requires all seafood shipments from Vietnam to be checked for biological toxins and bacteria.

Last year, Vietnam earned $6.6 billion from seafood exports. The country's target of $8 billion for 2016 is now a little too high considering that exports in the first 11 months only reached $6.4 billion, according to latest customs data.

