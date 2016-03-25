VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag athlete
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Disabled athlete Le Van Cong breaks world record at World Para Powerlifting Championships

The thirty-three-year-old weightlifter born with deformed legs set a new world record.

Ronaldo stays atop Forbes list of richest athletes

The 32-year-old Portugal forward is estimated to have earned a total of $93 million.

Olympics-South Korea seeks Zika protection in Rio, Brits go patriotic

South Korean athletes will make their Rio Olympics entrance covered up in long sleeves and trousers, uniforms its designers say were made to protect them from Zika-carrying ...
April 27, 2016 | 10:24 pm GMT+7

Newly crowned Olympic champion wants Russia barred from Rio Games

Australian race walker Jared Tallent has said it would be a disgrace to have to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Games in August against the man who cheated him out of London Olympic ...
March 25, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
 
go to top