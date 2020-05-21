Traceurs, freerunners defy law of urban jungle
Hanoi youth are finding creative expression in the disciplines of parkour and freerunning, cultivating both brain and brawn.
Parkour and freerunning first hit Vietnam in 2007, providing young city dwellers the chance to traverse the narrow streets, alleys and rooftops of Hanoi in gravity-defying fashion.
Pham Xuan Lam, 24, nickname Rua (turtle), was inspired to join the movement after watching James Bond epic "Casino Royale. Now, after 11 years, he leads the Highnoy parkour team, consisting of 10 members aged 21 to 24.
"'Highnoy is the name given to the city by a foreign friend, which we adopted since it is easy to pronounce. At first, I formed a big group, then scaled down the numbers to the current 10 brothers to effectively exchange training tips," Lam said.
Anh Tu, a traceur for seven years, performs a technique called Precision that involves a jump from one obstacle to another, before landing on both feet.
"To do this, I have to first practice on the ground, prepare myself mentally and feel safe inside the environment. It's risky but doesn't exceed my danger threshold," he said.
While parkour focuses on overcoming obstacles from point A to point B, freerunning emphasizes ostentatious movements and flashy performance aspects. Parkour practitioners, or traceurs, can train in parks and abandoned buildings as well as indoor gyms.
Lam said: "In addition to physical strength, creativity and imagination are also important, the goal being to perform a series of flexible, optimal movements. It took me four years to master one sequence. Creating a chain of sequences is even more difficult."
Lam and other team members regularly practice inside a gym to forge physical stamina and review old tricks, though injuries remain an inevitable part of the process.
"I suffered mostly ankle injuries because of bad landings. Once I jumped from a high spot to a punctured wooden platform, sustaining a chest fracture which took a year to heal," the team leader said.
Since Lam's family are sport enthusiasts, they support him in his parkour dream. "Each time I fall, I stand up and learn from my mistake," he said.
At the start, Lam could only learn via online tutorials. Now, each team member plays a part in teaching, helping and watching out for one another.
"Parkour not only helps me stay fit but also challenges me to surpass my limits. I feel free – as if I can be my honest self. Also, I feel at ease when connecting with traceurs from different countries during local and international exchange programs. Those encounters give me confidence to be different," Lam said.
Lam and a fellow traceur perform the Webster technique.
"Parkour has developed globally, so there is a huge international tracuer community. My group has participated in many international competitions. Even though we didn't win any prizes, those were valuable experiences that helped us improve," Lam said.
Dao Duc Hieu, 23, nickname Khi (monkey), said: "I enjoy both parkour and freerunning. For me, there is no movement too difficult or easy, only those that can and cannot be done."
Before performing any challenging technique, traceurs would wipe the surface of their soles for better traction.
During training, team members often film each other for later, constructive review.
Le Minh, 23, prepares to leap over a high wall. He has been parkouring for eight years.
Traceurs rest up after practice.
"I want to develop my team into a well-known, professional parkour group. But that dream is only 1/5 achieved since we are still young. We are progressing step by step and enjoying the process," Lam said.
Currently, Vietnam has about 20-25 parkour groups, alongside many unaffiliated practitioners.
Video below was shared by Highnoy on Facebook, showcasing the team's techniques while promoting the use of face masks in Covid-19 fight.