Vietnamese women athletes strain to train in tough conditions

As early as 5 a.m., at the Thai Nguyen Sports Center in the eponymous northern province, female wrestlers and other athletes have already begun their training routines. In the summer, the teams have two training sessions a day, from 5 to 6 a.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m.

Doan Van Cong, director of the center, said that of the 180 athletes using the facilities, 132 were women practicing 15 different sports.

“In recent years, in sports like kayaking, wrestling, kickboxing and Muay Thai, the women have shown significant progress, winning many titles at domestic, regional and international tournaments. That’s why they are focused now than in the past,” Cong said.