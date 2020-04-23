Japanese club want to extend loan contract for Vietnam volleyball star

Volleyball player Tran Thi Thanh Thuy in the jersey of Japanese club Denso Airybees. Photo courtesy of Denso Airybees.

They have made an offer to her club VTV Binh Dien Long An but no other details have been disclosed.

Thuy’s loan deal ends in mid-May and Denso want her back in September when the new season begins.

The Vietnamese club have yet to make a decision though they would like Thuy to continue playing for the Japanese team.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy competes in a match at Japan's V. League Women in January 2020. Photo courtesy of Thuy's Facebook Fanpage.

At 1.93 meters (six feet four inches), Thuy is the second tallest player at Denso, whom she joined last summer after a one-week trial.

The 22-year-old’s reach has been measured at 3.4 meters.

She began playing for the national team at 16, and last year helped Vietnam win the silver medal at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

She has also played for Thai club Bangkok Glass and Chinese-Taipei club Attack Line.