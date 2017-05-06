VnExpress International
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash

This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay and African-American communities.

A movie a day for 60 years: cinema sustains a Berlin love

At this week's Berlin film festival, Erika and Ulrich Gregor, now in their 80s, are absolute fixtures.

Indonesia to open first contemporary art gallery

Its inaugural pieces will tackle issues pertinent to current political debate in Indonesia.
November 04, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7

Vietnam's national film studio pictures no future ahead after acquisition by waterways firm

Artists are asking how a transport group with no experience is going to light up the big screen again.
September 23, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Photographer bares all with Vietnam’s first nude exhibition

'It opens doors to an area that authorities have been indecisive about.'
September 15, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7

Vietnamese artist backtracks and admits to using foreigners' work for social media project

Just a few days ago, Maxk Nguyen claimed he 'never copies' other artists.
August 28, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s water lilies make Monet proud at int’l aerial photo contest

The award-winning photo captures a woman harvesting water lilies in a pond in the Mekong Delta.
July 07, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

Meet Saigon's master forger

Tran Anh Tru amazes everyone with his talent for copying original famous artworks.
June 06, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7

The cute, pocket-size versions of Saigon

These artists have compressed vanishing scenes of city's life into sketches of small corners.
June 04, 2017 | 05:39 pm GMT+7

Swedish comedy 'The Square' is surprise Cannes winner

'The Square' is an often savagely funny takedown of the limits of free speech and the blurred lines between the sexes.
May 29, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

Fireworks fest continues in central Vietnam with mesmerizing shows

Pyro teams from Japan and Switzerland competed as the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival resumed during the weekend.
May 22, 2017 | 01:26 pm GMT+7

The rise of Vietnamese cinema: A look at five biggest films

Made-in-Vietnam movies are now threatening the Hollywood dominance.
May 15, 2017 | 04:18 pm GMT+7

Da Nang stays up in extravaganza with street carnival

Local and foreign artists parade the streets on Friday night as part of a festive summer.
May 06, 2017 | 01:04 pm GMT+7

Auction houses see signs of art market uptick ahead of spring sales

Hopes are high that major works will reap strong, even record, prices at Christie's and Sotheby's.
May 06, 2017 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

The art of filmmaking

Making a film is a test of talent, team spirit and requires a lot of patience.
May 05, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
