Hey Presto! Rubbish dump disappears, art gallery appears
Huy Manh
February 26, 2020 | 11:50 am GMT+7
A team of local and foreign artists has made short work of transforming a Hanoi dumping ground into an art gallery.
Vietnam
Hanoi
recycled
arts
Long Bien Bridge
Red River
Hanoian spends $8,600 on making face masks to aid coronavirus fight
Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers
Coronavirus fears: Vietnam cops use balloons for alcohol breath tests
Orange alert: farmers crushed as hailstorm destroys citrus crop
