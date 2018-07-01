VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Italy wins Da Nang international fireworks contest

By Nguyen Dong   July 1, 2018 | 02:56 pm GMT+7

It joined the American team in the final round with spectacular performance.

Italy was announced the winner of the annual Da Nang International Fireworks on Saturday night with dazzling performance that follows The Legend of Bridges theme this year.

Italy was announced the winner of the annual Da Nang International Fireworks on Saturday night with dazzling performance that follows “The Legend of Bridges” theme this year.
Team Martarello from Italy successfully protected its crown from team Atlas from the U.S. in the final round. The country wins two consecutive years and the fourth time of this 10-year-old festival.

Team Martarello from Italy successfully protected its crown from team Atlas from the U.S. in the final round. The country wins two consecutive years and the fourth time of this 10-year-old festival.
In 20 minutes, the team gave an impressive symphony of sounds and light against Da Nangs skyscrapers in the backdrop.

In 20 minutes, the team gave an impressive symphony of sounds and light against Da Nang's skyscrapers in the backdrop.
Among thousands of festival goers, many attendees are willing to spend over $100 to secure a great spot and fully enjoy the view. In the picture, guests are enjoying the show from a hotels pool by Thuan Phuoc bridge.

Among thousands of festival goers, many attendees are willing to spend over $100 to secure a great spot and fully enjoy the view. In the picture, guests are enjoying the show from a hotel’s pool by Thuan Phuoc bridge.
Martarello brings different emotions to the viewers with striking world-class performance.

Martarello brings different emotions to the viewers with striking world-class performance.
Come in second is the U.S. team after winning over Vietnam, France, Poland, Sweden, Portugal and Hong Kong teams in previous rounds.

Come in second is the U.S. team after winning over Vietnam, France, Poland, Sweden, Portugal and Hong Kong teams in previous rounds.
The festival not only adds stunning colors to Da Nangs local landmarks but also is a great way to boost tourism in the city.

The festival not only adds stunning colors to Da Nang’s local landmarks but also is a great way to boost tourism in the city.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang fireworks culture arts
 
Read more
In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out

In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out

Indonesia 'anti-LGBT abuses' fuel HIV cases: Human Rights Watch

Indonesia 'anti-LGBT abuses' fuel HIV cases: Human Rights Watch

To bee or not to bee? Ca Mau has a saucy answer

To bee or not to bee? Ca Mau has a saucy answer

Going back 27 years to Chinatown in Saigon

Going back 27 years to Chinatown in Saigon

War on plastic leaves manufacturers clutching at straws

War on plastic leaves manufacturers clutching at straws

The magnificent Kingdom of Caves in Vietnam

The magnificent Kingdom of Caves in Vietnam

Hanoi's café a cool place to break the ice

Hanoi's café a cool place to break the ice

 
go to top