Italy wins Da Nang international fireworks contest

Italy was announced the winner of the annual Da Nang International Fireworks on Saturday night with dazzling performance that follows “The Legend of Bridges” theme this year.
Team Martarello from Italy successfully protected its crown from team Atlas from the U.S. in the final round. The country wins two consecutive years and the fourth time of this 10-year-old festival.
In 20 minutes, the team gave an impressive symphony of sounds and light against Da Nang's skyscrapers in the backdrop.
Among thousands of festival goers, many attendees are willing to spend over $100 to secure a great spot and fully enjoy the view. In the picture, guests are enjoying the show from a hotel’s pool by Thuan Phuoc bridge.
Martarello brings different emotions to the viewers with striking world-class performance.
Come in second is the U.S. team after winning over Vietnam, France, Poland, Sweden, Portugal and Hong Kong teams in previous rounds.
The festival not only adds stunning colors to Da Nang’s local landmarks but also is a great way to boost tourism in the city.