Artworks to go on the block at Vietnam's first auction center

But will the winning bidders pay up or shut up at the new center?

800 thousand year-old stone tools discovered in Central Highlands

Hundreds of stone tools and other artifacts estimated at 700-800 thousand years old have been discovered in the ...
 
