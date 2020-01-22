1,000-year-old wreck relics find central Vietnam berth

Hundreds of artifacts between 500 to 1,300 years old are being exhibited ahead of Lunar New Year at the heritage center on 99 Le Trung Dinh Street, in Quang Ngai Town of the eponymous central coastal province.

They are among 4,975 antiques excavated by Doan Anh Duong Company from a wrecked ship found off the coast of Binh Chau Commune in 2013. The area is also known by some as "shipwreck cemetery."

The exhibition model, five meters wide and 24 meters long, was designed to resemble a sunken ship.