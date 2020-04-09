Relics within a relic in Vung Tau

Built in 1898 by the French, White Palace served as a holiday retreat for French Indochina colonial administrators. Its original name was Villa Blanche for Blanche Richel Doumer, daughter of Paul Doumer, governor-general of French Indochina from 1897 to 1902. Doumer is known for building French-style buildings in Hanoi.



Due to its striking white exterior, the villa was dubbed ‘Bach Dinh’ or ‘White Palace’ by locals. Situated on a hill, it has three floors and is 420 sq.m in size and 19 meters tall. Its bricks, white paint and red-tiled roof evoke 19th century European architecture.