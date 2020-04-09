Relics within a relic in Vung Tau

|
Built in 1898 by the French, White Palace served as a holiday retreat for French Indochina colonial administrators. Its original name was Villa Blanche for Blanche Richel Doumer, daughter of Paul Doumer, governor-general of French Indochina from 1897 to 1902. Doumer is known for building French-style buildings in Hanoi.
The first level has an opulent stateroom and exhibition space for artifacts retrieved from the wreck of the Lorcha off Hon Cau Island in Con Dao, 80 km from Vung Tau's center, in 1990.
Over two years the Vung Tau government salvaged 68,000 artifacts including ceramics, china, bronze pieces, guns, and copper coins made by the end of the 17th century and early 18th century during the Qing Dynasty era. The discoveries were curated and distributed to various national museums, and some can be found at White Palace.
Fine china, blue-and-white ceramic crockery, jars, vases, pen holders, bowls, and plates made in Jingdezhen, Shantou and Dua Hoa during the reign of Emperor Kangxi (ruling 1661-1722). Three centuries later the pieces remain intact and intricate.
The ceramic patterns borrow imagery from traditional Chinese paintings like the yellow mai flower, orchid, chrysanthemum, bamboo flower, scenes from folklore and legends like archers on horseback.
Artifacts made from stone found in the sunken ship are kept in a display case at White Palace. An intricately carved stone statue of Cundi stands out among them.
300-year-old glazed ceramic figures do not show any signs of age.
But a pot dated back to the time of Emperor Kangxi that is on display is battered and even has a few holes.
Coins, ink holders, stamps made of stone, and a bronze mirror that belonged to sailors on board the vessel were also salvaged.
A stone mill found in pristine condition offers a glimpse into the life of sailors on the ship.
Broken earthenware objects and other artifacts in fragile condition are also on display. In 1992 White Palace was recognized as a national relic. Entrance ticket is VND15,000 ($0.64) per person.