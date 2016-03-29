The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Art exhibition
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Art exhibition: Initials Unknown
A sneak peek at Vietnam's graffiti scene.
Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran
An attempt to confront contradictions and desires of the mind.
Art Exhibition: City Rising
British sketch artist Richie Fawcett captures Saigon's beauty.
May 03, 2017 | 01:18 pm GMT+7
Art exhibition // Concrete Harvest // Chuck Mayfield
An unique city through the lens of an artist, as he captures the destination, and questions his origins.
March 27, 2017 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
Art exhibition: ‘Into Darkness’ by Vu Kim Thu
Manzi Art Space
May 04, 2016 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: 'Storyteller' – Contemporary Art from Leipzig
VIETNAM FINE ART MUSEUM
March 29, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter