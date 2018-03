Richie Fawcett has spent the last few years capturing the enigmatic beauty of Saigon. His ink drawings are imposing yet intimate. Where photography quickly snaps an instant in time, Fawcett lingers.

He painstakingly details the feeling of the city in a way that transcends exposition. As Saigon is undergoing rapid changes and growth, his drawings mean more than ever.

In a way, old Saigon is being kept alive with ink and paper.

Free entry