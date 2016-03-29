VnExpress International
Exhibition: 'Storyteller' – Contemporary Art from Leipzig

March 29, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Opening: 05:00 pm, Wed 06 Apr 2016
Vietnam Fine Art Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

VIETNAM FINE ART MUSEUM

The works of eleven artists tell stories which could occur in the exact same way: in a studio, on boulevards in Brooklyn or in one’s favorite pub in Leipzig-Lindenau.

From April 6 to 27, 2016, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi presents the exhibition Storyteller – Contemporary Art from Leipzig in cooperation with the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts to be held at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum. As part of the exhibition, you can also find video works at the close by Gothe-Institut. Dr. Hans-Werner Schmidt, director of the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts, will open the exhibition on at 5pm on April 6.


With works by:

Tilo Baumgärtel
FAMED
Henriette Grahnert
Julius Hofmann
Rosa Loy
Ulf Puder
Neo Rauch
Christoph Ruckhäberle
Annette Schröter
Sebastian Stumpf
Michael Triegel

The exhibition opens from April 6 to 27, 2016.

Vietnam Fine Art Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free entry.

Tags: Art exhibition Vietnam Fine Art Museum
 
