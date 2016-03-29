The works of eleven artists tell stories which could occur in the exact same way: in a studio, on boulevards in Brooklyn or in one’s favorite pub in Leipzig-Lindenau.
From April 6 to 27, 2016, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi presents the exhibition Storyteller – Contemporary Art from Leipzig in cooperation with the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts to be held at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum. As part of the exhibition, you can also find video works at the close by Gothe-Institut. Dr. Hans-Werner Schmidt, director of the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts, will open the exhibition on at 5pm on April 6.
With works by:
Tilo Baumgärtel
FAMED
Henriette Grahnert
Julius Hofmann
Rosa Loy
Ulf Puder
Neo Rauch
Christoph Ruckhäberle
Annette Schröter
Sebastian Stumpf
Michael Triegel
The exhibition opens from April 6 to 27, 2016.
Vietnam Fine Art Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Free entry.