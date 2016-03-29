The works of eleven artists tell stories which could occur in the exact same way: in a studio, on boulevards in Brooklyn or in one’s favorite pub in Leipzig-Lindenau.

From April 6 to 27, 2016, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi presents the exhibition Storyteller – Contemporary Art from Leipzig in cooperation with the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts to be held at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum. As part of the exhibition, you can also find video works at the close by Gothe-Institut. Dr. Hans-Werner Schmidt, director of the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts, will open the exhibition on at 5pm on April 6.





With works by:



Tilo Baumgärtel

FAMED

Henriette Grahnert

Julius Hofmann

Rosa Loy

Ulf Puder

Neo Rauch

Christoph Ruckhäberle

Annette Schröter

Sebastian Stumpf

Michael Triegel

The exhibition opens from April 6 to 27, 2016.

Vietnam Fine Art Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc street, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Free entry.