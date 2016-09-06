VnExpress International
Go green: Electric buses to hit Hoi An streets next year

The famous town in central Vietnam will unveil its fleet of around 50 environmentally friendly buses in January.

French President to delve into Hanoi's history with trip to ancient house

The house has borne witness to 100 years of Vietnam's turbulent history.
 
