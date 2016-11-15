Go green: Electric buses to hit Hoi An streets next year

Hoi An, the little charming town in central Vietnam, will have a new fleet of electric buses to serve visitors next year.

Under the piloted program, starting January 1, there will be some 50 buses running at low speed between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m, taking tourists around the Old Quarter and to the beaches, according to a post on the government's website.

Further details have not been provided but the post said the buses will be quiet and environmentally friendly.

Hoi An, one of the top picks for tourists, is already bicycle friendly.

In October, the town started a new project to use solar power for its major attractions, with funding from the German government.

It aims to attract 2.2 million tourists this year, up 10 percent from last year.

